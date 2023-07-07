SC sets aside HC order for fresh recruitment of 32K primary teachers

Kolkata: The Supreme Court on Friday set aside the Calcutta High Court’s order directing the West Bengal Board of Primary Education (WBBPE) to conduct a fresh recruitment process for 32,000 primary teachers before the end of August 2023.



The Bench of Justices J K Maheshwari and K V Viswanathan were hearing the matter. “Considering the fact that this is a matter relating to the selection and appointment of a large number of assistant teachers, we hope and trust that such controversy ought to be decided at the earliest. Therefore, we request the High Court to expedite the writ appeal,” the Apex Court reportedly directed.

The petition was filed against the Calcutta High Court’s Division Bench order that stayed the termination of 32,000 teachers but ordered a fresh selection to the posts within three months. The West Bengal Board of Primary Education (WBBPE) reportedly submitted in the court that the selection of 32,000 teachers and to hold their interviews will not be possible in the given time frame and also called it an ‘expensive exercise’.

However, it has also been reported that the court directed the petitioners to raise all their contentions in an appeal before the Division Bench.

Justice Gangopadhyay had earlier ordered that these 32,000 teachers will be able to work for the next four months but on the salary of an assistant teacher.

Justice Gangopadhyay on Friday had ordered the cancellation of 32,000 primary teachers who were reportedly untrained.

Subsequently, the Division Bench of Justice Subrata Talukdar and Justice Supratim Bhattacharya stayed the order but directed the Board to conduct ‘fresh recruitment before the end of August 2023’.

Board president Gautam Pal had earlier said it was taking legal advice concerning Justice Gangopadhyay’s order.

Pal added that those 32,000 teachers in service are no longer untrained and that they had completed their training by 2019. He informed the media that the teachers were recruited as per the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) norms.

On the accusation that the aptitude test was not taken, Pal said the Board had submitted an affidavit with regards to this as directed by the court. “As per the record, every expert took the aptitude test of the candidates,” he said.

Reacting to the Supreme Court order, Pal said the Apex Court has stayed the Division Bench order and maintained that till the time the hearing in Division Bench does not complete, no teacher will lose their job. He further added that as per the top court’s order, the Board will not start the interview process or initiate fresh recruitment.