SC seeks report from state CID in sitting HC judge issue

Kolkata: The Supreme Court (SC) directed the state Crime Investigation department (CID) to continue investigation in connection with a plea of a 64-year-old widow and her daughter alleging interference in a criminal probe by the lawyer and husband of sitting Calcutta High Court judge without succumbing to any pressure and inform the Apex Court on whether there was



any inference.

According to a news agency, the petitioner Bani Roy Choudhury claimed that the sitting Calcutta High Court judge’s husband, who is also an advocate, was using influence in a property dispute case. They claimed that owing to his interference, the subsequent FIRs are not being investigated.

The Apex Court bench of Justice Sanjiv Khanna and S V N Bhatti directed the state government to submit a status report on the ongoing investigation in a sealed cover. A news agency reported that two FIRs were filed in the case on September 7 and 8.

The counsel representing the state government placed a copy of the sealed-cover report before the bench, which was earlier submitted to the Chief Justice of Calcutta High Court on September 15. The matter is scheduled to be heard in December.