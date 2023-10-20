SC ‘imposes conditions’ on persons set free by HC

Kolkata: The Supreme Court imposed conditions on people who were set free by the Calcutta High Court’s in the 2013 Kamduni rape and murder case.



The High Court (HC) had earlier acquitted one of the accused and commuted the death sentence to two others.

In the same judgement by the Division Bench of Justice Joymalya Bagchi and Justice Ajay Kumar Gupta on October 6, the other three convicts, who were earlier sentenced to life imprisonment, were set free. Reportedly, the state has sought a stay on the order by the Division Bench. They have further sought for a fast-track hearing of the matter.

The convicts who were set free will not reportedly be allowed to go outside areas under Rajarhat Police Station limits.

In case they want to travel outside, they will have to seek permission from the OC. They will have to mention the area they wish to visit and the reason. Moreover, the accused will have to reportedly appear at the Rajarhat PS on the first and third Monday of every month. In case the accused persons change their addresses and phone numbers, the police need to be informed.

In 2016, a sessions court convicted six persons identified as Saiful Ali, Amin Ali, Ansar Ali, Sk Emamul Islam, Aminur Islam alias Bhutto and Bhola Naskar alias Bholanath Naskar in the case related to the rape and murder of a 20-year-old student of Derozio College on June 7, 2013.

Saiful, Amin and Ansar were sentenced to death while the remaining three persons were ordered life imprisonment. The convicts had challenged the sentences imposed before the High Court.