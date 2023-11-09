Sanjoy Kumar Mallick appointed acting V-C of Visva Bharati University

Sanjoy Kumar Mallick, a professor of History of Art at Kala-Bhavana in Visva-Bharati University, was appointed the acting Vice-Chancellor (V-C) of the university on Wednesday after the retirement of Bidyut Chakrabarty, amid widespread jubilation of the students.

Mallick is also a member of the Visva-Bharati University’s working committee.

Hence, after the retirement of Chakrabarty, being the senior-most, professor Mallick took over the position as the Acting V-C. Embroiled in controversy, on his last day as V-C of the varsity, a police force was deployed in anticipation of a protest.

In a letter dated November 7, Chakrabarty wrote: “During the period between 2019 and 2023, no decision was taken unilaterally. The stakeholders in the university administration are consulted before a decision is taken. But it is unfortunate that the Vice-Chancellor is always made a scapegoat if something goes wrong. Hence, instead of celebrating the UNESCO recognition of Santiniketan as a World Heritage Site, the detractors became overactive in seeking to rattle the administration (without success, of course) by stooping so low which is unfathomable especially from those who earn their livelihood from this great Institution.”

The university authorities had drawn flak for excluding Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore’s name from the heritage plaque to notify UNESCO’s decision to declare Santiniketan a World Heritage Site.

Trinamool Congress has already been staging a protest outside the university demanding for immediate removal of the plaques that only bear the name of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chancellor of the varsity, and Bidyut Chakrabarty, the V-C. The party is demanding immediate installation of a plaque bearing the name of Tagore.

Meanwhile, Mallick has taught at Visva-Bharati University from September 1997 to December 2013 and from July 2014 till present. He taught one semester as Associate Professor in Visual Studies at the School of Arts and Aesthetics in Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU). He completed his B.F.A. in Painting from Visva-Bharati in 1991, M.A. (Fine) in History of Art from M.S. University in Vadodara in 1993 and Ph.D. in History of Art from the same university in 2003.