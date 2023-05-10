Salary stoppage: HC nod to sit-in stir at Shahid Minar

KOLKATA: The Calcutta High Court has allowed the temporary workers of the West Bengal Agricultural Workers Association to stage a sit-in protest at Shahid Minar for the next 12 days.

Justice Rajasekhar Mantha has directed that the sit-in protest can be staged from 10 am to 7 pm by the protesters for the next 12 days. He directed that only 15 workers can participate in the protest at night. The workers have alleged that their salary has been stopped for more than 16 months. According to information it was only after they were denied a permission from the police, they approached the courtHowever, Justice Mantha has imposed many conditions to the approval of the protest. The High Court has directed that the protesters can peacefully carry out protest after taking permission from Army.