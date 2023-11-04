Safety: ER mounts signal in multi-track area

kolkata: As a part of Eastern Railway’s (ER) endeavour for augmenting safety and modifications in safety gears for more safety, an initiative has been taken by Eastern Railway’s Howrah Division for fixing signals on TTC (Two Track Cantilever) Mast in multi-tracking area of Howrah-Bandel section.



This is the first of such a kind of arrangement made in Howrah-Bandel section equipped with an auto-signalling system wherein signals are fixed on TTC Mast at a sufficient height with more proximity to the driver cab of approaching trains.

This will not only increase the visibility of the signals for the loco pilots vis-a-vis the clarity of signal aspect indication will increase in avoidance of any other conflicting light.

Howrah-Bandel section is a busy multi-track section wherein such mounting of signals will be very beneficial for avoiding any misunderstanding regarding signal aspects and will ensure safe

running of trains.