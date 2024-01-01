‘Safe Drive Save Life’ Half Marathon promotional run flagged off

Kolkata: Commissioner of Kolkata Police, Vineet Kumar Goyal on Sunday claimed that 99 per cent of two-wheeler riders are found to be wearing helmets and also maximum of the motorists are complying with the speed restrictions across the city.



At the flagging off ceremony of Safe Drive Save Life (SDSL) Half Marathon promotional run on Sunday, Goyal also said that despite Kolkata being the safest city not just in crime but also in road safety, they are trying hard to improve more. He further informed that the SDSL Half Marathon is a social cause which spreads awareness about road safety among people.

“The SDSL Half Marathon has been a success for the past few years. Last year about 20,000 people took part. I hope this year the number will increase,” said Goyal.

It may be mentioned that the SDSL Half Marathon is scheduled to take place on January 21 in the city.