Rural local bodies: Centre releases funds worth Rs 1,629 cr

Kolkata: Five days after Trinamool Congress (TMC) chairperson Mamata Banerjee ended her 30-hour sit-in demonstration, the Central government released funds to the tune of Rs 1,629 crore under RLB (rural local bodies) that pertains to three-tier Panchayat system in Bengal.



About Rs 979.15 crore have been disbursed according to the 15th Finance Commission as tied fund while another Rs 650 crore has come under the untied fund.

According to sources, six states have received this fund among which Maharashtra got a lion’s share. The tied funds mean that it can be utilised only in work that is related with the three-tier Panchayat system that includes Gram Panchayat (GP), Panchayat Samiti and Zilla Parishad. Goa, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, and Telangana are the other states for whom these funds have been disbursed.

On March 31, the Centre had released funds to the tune of Rs 1214 crore under SSA (Samagra Siksha Abhijan) and Mid-Day Meal scheme for Bengal.

Banerjee’s dharna programme was to protest against the Centre’s alleged discriminative behaviour towards Bengal.

According to sources in the Education department Rs 638 crore was released as part of Central share for Mid-Day Meal scheme while another Rs 576 crore was disbursed in connection with SSA for the state.

However, the funds in connection with 100 days work, rural housing as well as rural roads have not been released by the Centre as yet.

Trinamool Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee along with other party MPs will hold a sit-in demonstration in Delhi on Wednesday.