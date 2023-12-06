‘RPF rescued 88 children in November’

Kolkata: The Railway Protection Force (RPF) of Eastern Railway rescued 88 children in November this year.



RPF personnel recovered 43 boys and 45 girls from various stations under Eastern Railway’s jurisdiction. Each rescued child is handed over to their respective families or relatives after proper verification and documentation, an official said.

The official added that those without immediate family members were handed over to the appropriate child helpline for further guidance and care.

In addition to the child rescues, the RPF provided crucial assistance to 91 distressed passengers. Around 614 children were rescued and rehabilitated by the Railway Protection Force of the Eastern Railway up to October this year. Eastern Railway has four divisions, including Malda Town, Sealdah, Howrah and Asansol.

Out of the 614 rescued children, 328 were boys and 286 were girls. “The Railway Protection Force of Eastern Railway has demonstrated exceptional dedication in reducing the number of abandoned children, as reported up to October 2023,” an official stated. The NGOs contributed by taking responsibility for 588 children rescued by RPF.