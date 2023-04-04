Rioters won’t go scot-free, BJP hired goons to unleash violence: Mamata

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) chairperson Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday held the BJP responsible for the violence at Shibpur in Howrah and Rishra in Hooghly and said the saffron brigade had brought in “hired goons from other states for unleashing violence”.



She asserted that rioters would not be allowed to go scot-free and strict action will be taken against them.

“The BJP is behind the violence in Hooghly and Howrah. They had brought in hired ‘goondas’ from other states to unleash violence in Bengal, which does not go with the culture of the state. It is a criminal act. They are trying to defame the Hindu religion by pitting one community against another. But rioters have no religion, they are just political goons. I appeal to everyone to maintain calm,” Banerjee said addressing a booth-level meeting at Digha in East Midnapore.

Banerjee questioned BJP’s silence in connection with the recent death of ‘coal mafia’ and BJP leader Raju Jha.

“Why is the BJP not commenting on this? Who was there in his hotel? Which BJP ministers and their leaders had received money from him? Why did he die? Why is the BJP mum on this issue?” she questioned.

She alleged that the BJP was maligning the name of Lord Ram by organising violence during Ram Navami processions.

“We have never opposed Ram Navami processions. But these BJP leaders are bringing bulldozers, tractors, petrol bombs, guns and swords to these rallies. All this is happening without police permission. They have destroyed fruit carts and homes. However, the Bengal government is making all efforts to restore the livelihood of those affected in the violence. We are buying fruit carts for them, building houses that have been destroyed,” Banerjee stated.

Referring to Union Home minister Amit Shah’s statement that ‘rioters will be hung upside down’ after the violence in Bihar, Banerjee, without naming the BJP leader, asked: “BJP said if they come to power in Bihar, they would hang rioters upside down; why are they not doing that to their ‘goondas’ here who are fomenting trouble in Bengal? Charity begins at home,” she remarked.

“The youth in whose hands the weapons were seen during Ram Navami….CPI(M) used to do the same. Did you forget the atrocities done by CPI(M)? Under the garb of the Ram Navami procession, they are asking people to carry guns and swords to incite violence. This was CPI(M)’s culture that the BJP is now taking forward. ‘Baam’ (Left) and ‘Ram’ (BJP) have joined hands against us,” she maintained, taking potshots at the Left Front.

Bengal has witnessed two incidents of violence in the past one week in Howrah and Hooghly districts respectively during the Ram Navami processions.

On Sunday, the BJP alleged that a Ram Navami rally was attacked outside a mosque at Rishra in Hooghly district and claimed that its local legislator was injured. On Friday, a violent clash had broken out between two groups during a Ram Navami procession and vehicles were torched, and shops and auto-rickshaws vandalised.

Meanwhile, the state police arrested a man from Bihar’s Munger for allegedly carrying a gun during the Ram Navami procession at Shibpur, Howrah, last week.