Review petition on CBI probe into municipality appnts filed

Kolkata: The state has filed a review petition challenging Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay’s direction to the Central Bureau of Investigation to conduct a probe into municipality appointments.

The review petition is going to be heard by Justice Amrita Sinha. The matter may be heard on Monday. The state Urban Development department had filed a review petition before Justice Sinha on Thursday.

In its review petition, the department stated that Justice Gangopadhyay, on April 22, had directed the CBI to lodge a fresh FIR in connection with alleged irregularities in municipality appointments based on the ED’s prayer. The department, in their review petition, stated that the state was not given an opportunity to place their view. The order by Justice Gangopadhyay was challenged in the Supreme Court, that was referred back to the High Court. The two cases — Soumen Nandy Vs The State of West Bengal and Ors. and Ramesh Malik and Ors. Vs The State of West Bengal and Ors. — were being heard by Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay. However, after the Supreme Court directed the Chief Justice of Calcutta High Court T S Sivagnanam to reassign the cases to some other judge, they were assigned to Justice Sinha.