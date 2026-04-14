Residents rely on boat journeys in Alipurduar to cast votes, daily commute

Alipurduar: Despite decades of Independence, geographical barriers continue to isolate hundreds of voters in the Alipurduar Assembly Constituency, forcing them to depend on boats even to cast their votes. Nearly 500–600 residents of Wards 15 and 18 under the Alipurduar Municipality say they feel like strangers in their own land, as their long-standing problems remain unaddressed.



The worst-affected area is Promodnagar Ghat Par, where around 600 voters live on the southern bank of the Kaljani River. Though officially recognised as urban residents, they remain deprived of basic civic amenities.

The river, flowing from east to west, divides Alipurduar and Cooch Behar districts, leaving these residents physically cut off from the town.

Throughout the year—across all seasons—the only means of connectivity for locals is by boat. From schoolchildren to daily wage earners, everyone depends on the river crossing for daily commuting. The absence of a bridge over the Kaljani River, even after 79 years of Independence, continues to fuel frustration among residents.

In contrast, around 1,200 voters from the Babupada area face a different administrative anomaly. Though they reside within Alipurduar town and enjoy its civic facilities, they are officially voters of the Cooch Behar North Assembly Constituency. This forces them to travel nearly 27 kilometres to the Cooch Behar district headquarters for administrative work.

Residents from both regions have raised allegations of prolonged administrative neglect. They claim that political parties routinely promise solutions during elections, but fail to deliver once the polls are over.

Sitaram Sharma, a long-time resident of Alipurduar town but a voter in the Cooch Behar North Constituency, said: “We are forced to live like enclave residents despite not being near any border. We were told that this land once belonged to the Cooch Behar kings and due to the merger agreement, it was included in that district. That is why we remain voters there despite living here.”

Echoing similar concerns, Promodnagar Ghat Par resident Bikash Mahanta said: “We are residents only on paper. In reality, we live in isolation. Even today, we have to rely on boats. We have approached authorities many times, but neither a bridge nor even a polling booth has been set up.”

Another resident, Bharati Sutradhar, added: “Leaders come in boats during elections to seek votes, but disappear afterwards. We are tired of this situation.”

Alipurduar Sub-Divisional Officer Richard Lepcha has assured that additional boats will be deployed on polling day to facilitate voters from the affected areas.