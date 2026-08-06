Relocation clouds Maidan trade

Kolkata: More than 500 traders at Maidan Market have expressed mixed reactions after being asked to temporarily relocate by August 26 to facilitate construction of the Esplanade station under the Joka-Esplanade Metro corridor.



Raju Biswas, a garment trader, said the shift could significantly affect business. “Most of our customers come here because of the location and easy accessibility. If the market moves, many may not follow us immediately, and sales are likely to fall,” he said.

Sheikh Zayed Khan echoed similar concerns, saying that footfall would inevitably decline during the relocation period. “Even a temporary disruption can hurt small traders who depend on daily sales,” he said.

However, trader Sanjay Shaw was optimistic. He said the alternative site at the Kolkata Police Mounted Parade Ground was not far from the existing market. “If customers know where we have shifted, business should continue. I do not think the impact will be very large,” he said.

Regular buyers also expressed concern over the relocation. Anamitra Das, who frequently shops at Maidan Market, said she feared prices could increase if the market becomes less accessible.

“We come here because goods are available at affordable rates,” she said. Another customer, Suman Dey, said the present location was convenient for office-goers and daily commuters. “If the market shifts, many people may reduce their visits, which could affect both buyers and sellers,” he said.

The relocation has been ordered as part of the long-delayed Joka–Esplanade Metro project, with authorities maintaining that the move is temporary and aimed at speeding up construction of the underground Esplanade station.