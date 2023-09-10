Relief: Foreign nationals to be charged Swasthya Sathi rates

Kolkata: State health department has formulated a new policy for the treatment of foreigners in government-run hospitals.



The policy said that patients from other countries will be given priority for the treatment and they will be charged at par with Swasthya Sathi rates.

After the health infrastructure was revamped in Bengal when the Mamata Banerjee government came to power, there has been a rush of patients from neighbouring states as well. They also avail critical treatment from various government medical colleges in Kolkata.

The Health department found that many foreign nationals have also been availing treatment at government hospitals at free of cost.

Hence it has come out with certain policies formulated based on the recommendation of a committee formed earlier. Hospitals have to submit the details of the patients to the respective embassies the foreigners belong to and the patients’ passports and visas have to be uploaded on the health department’s website.

Foreign nationals will also get an opportunity to avail cabins in the top state-run hospitals but they have to pay for availing the service.

Two Kazakhstan nationals fell ill a few days ago and were admitted to the SSKM Hospital.

A senior health department official said that people from outside the state are reaping the benefits of the state’s health project and many of these patients are undergoing critical surgeries at various state-run medical colleges in the city free of cost. Among them, a sizable number of patients are from Bangladesh.