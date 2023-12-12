Rehabilitation initiatives launched for forest villages

Alipurduar: Following directives from Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to relocate two forest villages — Bhutia Basti and Gangutia Basti — the district administration is making arrangements for the swift rehabilitation of the residents. These two forest villages are located within the core area of the Buxa Tiger Reserve.



On the heels of the Chief Minister’s announcement from the government distribution programme held at the Parade ground in Alipurduar on Sunday, a meeting was convened by the District Magistrate on Tuesday. Additional District Magistrate of Land Reforms along with two Deputy Field Directors of Buxa Tiger Project attended the meeting at the Dooars Kanya, District Administrative Building, Alipurduar on Tuesday.

During her speech at the government distribution programme on Sunday, the CM directed the state secretary of the Land department and the District Magistrate of Alipurduar to relocate these two villages with villagers vulnerable to natural hazards.

District Magistrate R Vimala said: “According to the specific guidelines, 191 families of Gangutia Forest village and 51 families of Bhutia Basti will receive compensation. We are verifying each family’s bank account details and other certificates. They have already expressed their willingness to move out of the deep forest. Hopefully, the process will be completed very soon. An allocation of Rs 36 crore has been made, and one adult in each family will receive Rs 15 lakh as per the rules.”

The process of relocating these two forest habitats has already been initiated by the Forest department for the conservation of tigers in the Buxa Tiger Reserve.

An allocation of Rs 36 crores has been made for rehabilitation. Each person will receive a sum of Rs 7.5 lakh as the first installment followed by a payment of Rs 7.5 lakh after the relocation.

If certain families are landless, they can apply for land leases according to government laws. The compensation will be deposited to the person’s bank account soon and the entire rehabilitation process is expected to be completed at the earliest.