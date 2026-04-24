Record 92.35% turnout in Bengal polls Phase 1; TMC, BJP trade victory claims

Kolkata: The first phase of the Assembly elections in Bengal witnessed an unprecedented voter response on Thursday, recording a staggering 92.35 per cent turnout across 152 constituencies, adding a dramatic edge to the opening round of polling.



The voting percentage, which may increase slightly after final calculations, has shown a 10 per cent jump over the polling figure of 82.3 per cent registered in the last Assembly polls in 2021.

South Dinajpur led the numbers with 95.22 per cent voting, closely followed by Cooch Behar at 95.17 per cent, underscoring intense grassroots participation in the key battlegrounds.

Amid the high-voltage polling, the Election Commission of India maintained that the day remained largely peaceful, claiming there were no major incidents of violence causing grievous injuries anywhere in the state.

Both the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the BJP claimed that the record turnout reflects a mandate in their favour. Chief Minister and Trinamool supremo Mamata Banerjee, speaking at a campaign rally in Bhowanipore, asserted that polling trends indicate the TMC is poised to win.

Expressing satisfaction over the strong turnout, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing an election rally in Mathurapur in South 24-Parganas district, said: “A storm of change is sweeping West Bengal.”

BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari said the Election Commission conducted peaceful polls and claimed his party would win 125 out of the 152 seats in this phase.

At a Press conference, senior TMC leaders Kunal Ghosh and Bratya Basu struck an assertive tone, suggesting the contest had already tilted in their favour.

The leaders claimed that, based on the trend, TMC was poised to secure around 133 of the 152 constituencies that went to polls in Phase I, projecting confidence that the “game was over” for their principal rival, the BJP. “Apart from some sporadic incidents, elections have been fair and peaceful, and not a single incident of any untoward happening has been reported from or within 100 m of the demarcated area of the 45,000-odd polling booths involved in the first phase of elections. Whatever sporadic incidents associated with law and order happened were outside the periphery of polling stations. No unwanted entry or allegations of intimidation have been reported from any polling booths that were in the fray,” said state Chief Electoral Officer Manoj Agarwal.

The voting percentage, which may increase slightly after final calculations, has shown a 10 per cent jump over the polling figure of 82.3 per cent registered in the last Assembly polls in 2021.

Kalimpong district recorded the lowest at 82.99 per cent, as per data of the poll body.

From colourfully dressed women to enthusiastic first-time voters, people across hills, tea gardens, plateaus, coastal areas and plains spanning 16 districts turned out in large numbers to participate in what is often described as the “festival of democracy.”

Nodal officer of state police Anand Kumar said 41 persons were arrested in specific cases, and another 571 preventive arrests were made for ensuring peaceful polling on Thursday.

In Birbhum district’s Murarai, a Congress worker was injured during a clash between Congress and TMC supporters. Central forces charged batons to disperse the crowd. Four people were arrested.

In another incident in Birbhum’s Dubrajpur, a Quick Reaction Team (QRT) of central forces personnel was attacked near a polling station, police said. The team, which had gone to disperse a mob gathered near the polling station, came under attack as it approached the area. Stones were pelted at the convoy, leaving three central forces personnel injured. At least one policeman was also injured in the incident.

In Murshidabad’s Nowda area, vehicles in the convoy of Humayun Kabir were attacked, and nine persons were arrested. Similarly, BJP candidate Agnimitra Paul alleged that her car was subjected to stone pelting which shattered the windscreen while she was leaving a polling station in Rahmatnagar.

In East Midnapore’s Patashpur, a 58-year-old voter, Nripendra Das, died after reportedly falling ill due to the heat while venturing out to vote.

Responding to allegations of EVM malfunctioning in a handful of booths, the CEO said that with 20 percent EVMs in reserve, the situation was sorted immediately, and there was no complaint of delay that may affect polling.

Responding to complaints of a polling party found missing for quite a long time from a booth in Pingla in West Midnapore, the CEO made it clear that observers will furnish reports regarding all polling booths after careful scrutiny of cameras associated with webcasting that covered 100 percent of the booths. “If any irregularities inside the polling booth resurface, measures will be taken accordingly,” he added.

According to sources, Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar called Agarwal and expressed satisfaction over the record turnout of voters in the first phase of polls.

This is also the highest turnout ever recorded in the state since Independence. Gyanesh Kumar was quoted as saying: “Highest ever percentage of polling in West Bengal and Tamil Nadu since Independence – ECI salutes each voter of West Bengal and Tamil Nadu.”

To ensure free and fair elections, the Election Commission put in place an extensive security blanket, including 2,407 companies of Central Armed Police Forces comprising over 2.4 lakh personnel. Besides a huge deployment of state police personnel, there were also Quick Response Teams, flying squads, and widespread CCTV and webcast monitoring.

The remaining 142 seats in the 294-member Assembly will go to the polls on April 29. The results will be counted on May 4.

The CEO expressed optimism that the polling percentage will be higher in the second phase as well, in the backdrop of the poll body’s foolproof measures for ensuring free and fair elections.