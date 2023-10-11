Kolkata: Jute Corporation of India (JCI) will take legal action against traders found offering a lesser price than MSP (Minimum Support Price) to the farmers during the sale of jute.



The Jute Commissioner has written to the state government seeking support in enforcement against those who offer lesser prices than MSP.

As notified, raw jute in loose cannot be purchased at rates lower than declared MSP. The MSP for the Tossa and White variety of jute has been fixed at Rs 5750 per quintal for TD 1 variety and Rs 4275 per quintal for TD 5 while for TD–3, the MSP is Rs 5050 per quintal.

“We are committed to ensuring that farmers get MSP for selling jute and they should not go for panic sale. We are receiving sufficient orders and it has been witnessing a steady increase,” Jute Commissioner Moloy Chandan Chakrabortty said.

In the 2021 calendar year, the order was placed for 29.5 lakh bales which increased to 31.82 lakh bales in 2022. The JCI is expecting to get orders of at least 34 lakh bales this year with 27.79 lakh bales order being placed already.

The JCI has 62 purchase centres and another additional 30 godowns in Bengal where farmers can sell their jute produce at present. In a single day a farmer can sell 15 quintals and a maximum of 45 quintals. The sale price is directly credited to the bank account of the farmer within 3 working days.

A farmer who has his name registered in the Krishak Bandhu portal or possesses a Kisan Credit Card or has an undertaking from the panchayat Pradhan or secretary designating him/ her as a farmer is entitled to sell jute.