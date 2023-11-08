Ration scam: ED seizes about Rs 18 cr in a raid held for about 30 hours

Kolkata: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has seized crores of rupees during search operations conducted for about 30 hours which started on Saturday in connection with the ration distribution scam case.



According to sources, on Saturday, multiple ED teams raided rice mills in Ranaghat, Bongaon and Uluberia. During the raids, ED officials reportedly seized about Rs 18 crore. The central agency also conducted a raid at the office styled as ‘Ankit India’ as well.

The central agency reportedly interrogated the rice mill owners along with a local businessman of Bongaon who is said to be close to former Food and Supplies minister Jyotipriya Mallick. ED has reportedly found a few diaries during the search operation at the godowns of Bakibur Rahman and his associates. After going through the diaries, ED had found the traces of these rice mills and subsequently seized the huge amount of money suspected as

proceeds of crime.

Meanwhile, ED also found involvement of some businessmen who are reportedly from the family of Hitesh Chandak who was accused in Bihar fodder scam. The central agency suspect that he might be involved in the ration distribution scam too. Apart from Ankit India, ED also conducted raids at two other companies styled as M/S A J Agrotech and M/S A J

Royal Private Limited.