Ramnagar set for Trinamool–BJP fight amid tourism boost & internal strife

Ramnagar: Digha, Mandarmani, Tajpur and Shankarpur — all falling under the Ramnagar Assembly Constituency — have emerged as a premier coastal tourism circuit in the state, with the recently inaugurated Jagannath Dham significantly reshaping the brand identity of the Digha beach town.



Though Ramnagar is set to witness a four-cornered contest, the Left Front and Congress are unlikely to substantially influence the outcome. The electoral battle is expected to be a close and intense fight primarily between TMC’s Akhil Giri and BJP’s Chandra Sekhar Mondal.

Despite development works undertaken by the government led by Mamata Banerjee, Ramnagar’s three-term MLA Giri may face a tough challenge on his home turf, compounded by recent controversies. The BJP has made notable gains since the 2021 Assembly elections. In the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, it surged ahead with a lead of 9,168 votes, pushing TMC to second place.

Ramnagar is one of seven Assembly segments under Kanthi Lok Sabha constituency. In 2024, BJP’s Soumendu Adhikari defeated TMC’s Uttam Barik by 47,764 votes. Of the seven segments, the BJP holds four while the TMC controls three.

Historically, the constituency saw strong TMC presence. In 2009, Sisir Kumar Adhikari won the seat, which the party retained in 2014 and 2019. However, in 2024, Soumendu Adhikari secured victory for the BJP.

Internal discord within TMC has raised concern, prompting intervention by Abhishek Banerjee.

At a Kanthi meeting, Banerjee brought together Uttam Barik and Deepak Sar, leaders believed to be at odds, and urged unity. He asked Sar, a Ramnagar I Panchayat Samiti member, to campaign for Giri despite differences. Giri complained Sar was not participating, following which Banerjee instructed Barik to ensure his involvement.

“BJP has let loose a cobra in your courtyard. Drive it away first; then quarrel among yourselves. If there is any resentment over candidatures, work for the party and ensure victory,” Banerjee said, setting a target of winning all Assembly seats under Kanthi.

In the 2021 Assembly elections, Giri secured 51% vote share; in 2016, 52.99%.

Ramnagar has 267,505 electors in the 2026 rolls — 136,776 males, 130,725 females and four third-gender voters. CPI(M)’s Ashoke Kumar Maity and Congress’ Manas Kumar Dutta are also in the fray, though their impact is expected to be limited.

The local economy depends on fishery, betel leaf and cashew nut cultivation. Maity alleged lack of employment, saying tourism projects reflect only one side. He flagged poor roads between Chaulkhola–Dadanpatrabar and Pichabani–Purba Purushottampur, and alleged corruption in embankment works.

Countering this, TMC leader Nitai Charan said roads were built under the Pathashree scheme at Rs 11.80 crore in Ramnagar I and II, and alleged corruption during Suvendu Adhikari’s tenure in the Digha Shankarpur Development Authority when he was in the ruling dispensation.