‘Rains in North Bengal on Eid but Kolkata likely to stay dry’

The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore predicted scattered rainfall in North Bengal on the day of Eid but Kolkata and its adjoining districts will mostly stay dry.

The weather office prediction said that mercury will go up by 3-5 degree Celsius in South Bengal. Kolkata and adjoining districts may witness a rise in temperature by 2-3 degrees while the western districts may see a jump in mercury by 3-5 degree Celsius in the next couple of days.

There is however a possibility of rainfall in some of the South Bengal districts in the next 24 hours. They are East Midnapore, West Midnapore, Purulia, Bankura, East Burdwan and West Burdwan.

“Several North Bengal districts, including Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Cooch Behar and Alipurduar will witness thundershowers on Thursday on the day of Eid. There may be incidents of lightning in North Bengal. Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri may receive comparatively more rainfall. A strong breeze measuring 30-40 kmph may be sweeping through the districts of north Bengal on Thursday,” a weather official said.

The MeT office said that western disturbances will enter western parts of the country on April 12 which may contribute towards the soaring of mercury. People in south Bengal districts may again witness hot and humid conditions from the early next week. Temperature in Kolkata dropped by 11 degree Celsius between last Sunday and Monday giving respite to the city dwellers from the scorching summer heat. Mercury had crossed 40 degree Celsius in several South Bengal districts a few days ago.

Following thunderstorms in several parts since Saturday, the mercury started dropping. On last Saturday, the city had registered its highest temperature at 37.4 degrees while on Sunday the highest temperature was recorded at 30 degrees Celsius. The lowest temperature in the city on Monday remained at 25.9 degree Celsius.