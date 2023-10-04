Rainfall in South Bengal to continue till Friday: MeT

Kolkata: South Bengal districts will continue to receive rainfall till Thursday while the situation is likely to improve from Friday.



Several South Bengal districts like North 24-parganas, South 24-Parganas, Kolkata, Howrah, Hooghly and East Midnapore, received scattered rainfall on Tuesday. The Regional Meteorological Centre said there will be moderate to heavy rainfall accompanied with occasional thunderstorms in some pockets of various South Bengal districts in the next 48 hours. The coastal districts will receive heavy to very heavy rainfall.

Due to rainfall in the past few days, the mercury dropped in Kolkata and several South Bengal districts. The city on Tuesday registered the lowest temperature at 26.1 degree Celsius while the highest temperature was registered at 29.1 degree Celsius on Monday.

The MeT office has issued an orange alert for North Bengal. There will be heavy rainfall in districts like Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Cooch Behar, Alipurduar in the next 48 hours. An alert was issued that enhanced rainfall activities will continue in the state till October 5. Several districts in both North and South will receive thunderstorms and lightning in the next 48 hours. Landslides warning in hilly regions of North Bengal were issued.

A low pressure that was situated over Bay-of-Bengal has turned into a depression triggering rainfall. Several South Bengal districts like East Midnapore, West Midnapore, Jhargram, Bankura received heavy rainfall in the past 24 hours. North Dinajpur, South Dinajpur and Malda in the North will witness thunderstorms while Nadia, North 24-Parganas, Howrah, Hooghly, South 24-Parganas, Kolkata, East Midnapore in the South will also receive thundershowers on Sunday.