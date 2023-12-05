‘Rain likely in next 3 days’

Kolkata: The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore on Monday predicted rainfall in 11 districts of Bengal, including Kolkata.



The MeT office said that the Cyclone Michaung intensified into a severe cyclonic storm on Monday and it was moving in a north-west direction over the Bay of Bengal.

“There may be light rainfall in Kolkata, North 24-Parganas, South 24-Parganas, Howrah, Hooghly, Bankura, Purulia, East Burdwan etc on Tuesday. It may also rain in the districts like Kolkata, East Midnapore, West Midnapore, Jhargram, Bankura and South 24-Parganas on Wednesday. Some of the South Bengal districts may also receive light rainfall on Thursday as well,” a weather official said.

The Indian Meteorological Centre (IMD) said that Cyclone Michaung is likely to make landfall between Nellore and Machilipatnam in Andhra Pradesh on December 5 as a severe cyclonic storm.

The IMD has also warned of heavy to very heavy rainfall on December 5 in north-coastal Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. Light to moderate rainfall at most places and heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places, with extremely heavy falls at isolated places over coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, is expected in the next 24 hours.