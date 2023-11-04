‘Rain likely in next 24 hours in several South Bengal districts’

Kolkata: The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore predicted light rainfall in several South Bengal districts in the next 24 hours. The MeT office however said that there may not be any rainfall in the city on Sunday, the day on which a World Cup match will take place at Eden Gardens.



The weather office also said that mercury will start dropping in the city and other South Bengal districts from November 6. Several North Bengal districts will receive rainfall between November 2 and 5.

“There is a possibility of cyclonic circulation that will help in the incursion of moisture. Rain is expected in several districts of South Bengal. It may rain in the districts like Purulia, Bankura, East Midnapore, West Midnapore, Jhargram and South 24-Parganas. There may be very light rainfall in the hilly regions of Bengal. There will be no major difference in the temperature in South Bengal till Sunday. People may feel comparatively cold weather in the early morning hours from next week,” the MeT office said.

The MeT office had said that the cold weather some of the South Bengal districts were witnessing in the last week was not going to last for too long. It also predicted that the mercury will start soaring from the first week of November. Mercury had dropped below 20 degrees Celsius in several districts in the Western parts of the state last week. The MeT office said that sky may partially remain cloudy in some of the South Bengal districts in the next 48 hours. The city on Friday registered lowest temperature at 25 degree Celsius while the highest temperature remained at 32 degree Celsius.