‘Push for use of eco-friendly campaign materials’

A group of environmentalists on Wednesday appealed to the state CEO (Chief Electoral Officer) office to push for the use of eco-friendly materials for political campaigns. The group titled ‘Nagarik Samaj’ has urged for discarding the use of plastic for campaign material during political meetings or rallies.

The group has suggested use of jute banners, cloth banners, canvas hoarding etc for campaigns.

Flex contains dangerous chemical additives, including phthalates, lead, cadmium and organotins, which can be toxic to citizens’ health. Such additives can leach out or evaporate into the air over time, posing unnecessary danger to society.

“We have sent leaflets in this regard to all political parties so that they discard plastic materials in their election campaigns. The parties have also been asked to include environmental matters in their respective election manifestos,” environmentalist Arunabha Majumder, former director of All India Institute of Hygiene and Public Health said.

Sengupta added that the poll panel should be vigilant and ensure all political parties adhere to the sound norms to prevent sound pollution. The group alleged looting of natural resources in the form of theft of sand, coal, indiscriminate felling of trees, filling up of ponds. It demanded that the political parties should take up programmes to stop such unlawful practices.