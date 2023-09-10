Purulia: One held in jewellery shop dacoity case

Kolkata: One person has been arrested by the police in connection with the robbery at a jewellery shop at Namopara in Purulia, an official said on Saturday.



The incident took place on August 29. On the same day, another shop of the same jewellery chain was robbed at Ranaghat.

The mastermind of the August 29 dacoity had planned it from a correctional home, where he is lodged in connection with a different case, Purulia District SP Abhijit Banerjee said.

“We have arrested one of the persons involved in the dacoity at the jewellery shop,” he told reporters here.

The senior official said that a recce of the shop was done by the members of the gang several times from August 20 before the actual crime was committed.

“It is a well-organised gang. The perpetrators had put up at a shelter at a place in Jharkhand, which is about 50 km from here,” Banerjee said.

Five persons have been arrested in connection with the Ranaghat dacoity.