Puja ‘No Entry’ zones: Cops urged to allow vehicles with excise goods

With several no-entry zones coming up in the city for crowd-controlling during Durga Puja, the Excise department is learnt to have written to the Kolkata Police Commissioner requesting clearance of vehicles carrying excise goods to wine stores.

Many have already hit the streets to grab a glimpse of some of their favourite Pujas before the crowd turns thicker in the coming days.

Every year, the police set up entry and exit points for crowd management and as part of this, even goods vehicles are barred from entering certain zones. However, this has paved the way for another problem which is a possible restriction of vehicles carrying liquor stocks to the retail shops.

Fearing that police may stop the entry of vehicles carrying excise goods, the Excise department is learnt to have written to the Kolkata Police headquarters for permission to allow such vehicles to enter the ‘no entry’ zones. Such a measure is learnt to have been taken to ensure zero loss of revenues for the state government.

A wine shop retailer said that in certain areas where shops are near Puja pandals, the entire stretch gets either barricaded or becomes a no-entry zone depending on the crowd footfall. In such a case it becomes difficult to receive deliveries as the goods vehicles are often stopped from entering the lane leading to the store.

In a bid to ensure that the black market doesn’t end up spoiling revenues for the state, the Excise department has announced zero dry days during Puja. However, following requests from wine retailers, Excise department has allowed shop owners to bring down the shutters during Durga Puja either on Ashtami or Dashami but subject to permission.

Sources said that the decision for permission to keep shut will be influenced by the areas concerned. “In certain areas there are more than one wine shop to handle the demand but there are also areas where there is only one shop and if that remains closed the demand will likely be fulfilled by black marketeers who would buy in advance to sell at a higher price than the MRP,” said the source. Until 2015, most off-shops used to remain closed on Ashtami, and on Dashami, after 5 pm, shutters used to come down. Further, Thursdays were considered dry days and if any such Thursday used to crop up during puja then shops remained shut. But, this changed in 2016.