Puja food quality: KMC asks vendors to use FSSAI-labelled products

With several food stalls sprouting up on roadsides, and restaurants gearing up to handle the high demand during Durga Puja, Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) is worried about compromised food quality and is conducting inspection drives to ensure only packaged ingredients with the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) label is used for cooking.

Every year, during festival time new food stalls crop up on the city roadsides to handle the customer demand and make some good money. However, in their bid to meet the demand food quality becomes the casualty. With serpentine queues outside stalls, in a bid to ensure customers don’t have to wait long for their orders, the vendors take the quickest and shortest route to ready the food items. Oil is often reused to cook several items instead of using fresh oil each time. To make the food items look attractive to the consumers, artificial colours are often used. Further, for spices and condiments, instead of using packaged products with FSSAI labels, loose ingredients, bought at cheap prices without any quality assurance, are rampantly used in the fast food at these stalls. It is during these festival times chances of falling sick are high after consuming junk food.

At restaurants, the concerns are a bit different. Long serpentine queues outside them often force several restaurants to serve dishes that were cooked the previous day to handle the rush. Fresh items are rare, it is often found and which becomes prompt from the taste.

KMC’s health department’s food safety officers have hence decided to conduct inspection drives in the stalls and restaurants. On Wednesday, the deputy mayor of KMC, and member mayor-in-council (MMIC), health department, Atin Ghosh conducted an inspection drive at the food joints at Golpark. Ghosh visited the restaurants enquiring if fresh products were being used and even inspected some of the kitchens to check hygiene. A team of such officers will be conducting surprise visits to check food quality and will also seize adulterated items if found, said a KMC source.