Published panel challenged in HC

Kolkata: The newly published panel for teachers’ recruitment in the primary schools by the West Bengal Board of Primary Education (WBBPE) was challenged at the Calcutta High Court on Thursday.



A group of 10 job seekers filed a petition at the Single Bench of Justice Rajasekhar Mantha which was subsequently allowed. According to sources, in 2022, WBBPE published a notification to appoint primary teachers in the state-run and government-aided schools. In the notification it was mentioned that the candidates having a Bachelor of Education (B.Ed) and Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed) will be eligible for the posts. However, later, Supreme Court passed an order while hearing the case to consider the candidates having D.El.Ed holders only for the recruitment in primary schools.

The petitioners reportedly claimed that their names were not included in the list despite having the D.El.Ed along with B.Ed. The hearing of the case is expected to take place on Friday.