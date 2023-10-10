Protests erupt over appointment of Alipurduar University V-C

Alipurduar: The Trinamool Chhatra Parishad (TMCP) displayed a black flag to Rathin Banerjee, the interim vice-chancellor of Alipurduar University, demanding the appointment of a permanent vice-chancellor (V-C) through discussions between the state government and the Governor of the state. Alipurduar University has been without a vice-chancellor for six months.



Professor Rathin Bandyopadhyay assumed his role as the interim vice-chancellor of Alipurduar University at approximately 10 am on Tuesday. TMCP members and non-teaching staff of the university protested by displaying black flags at the vice-chancellor’s office, surrounding him. They eventually called off their protest around 1 pm. In the meantime, the Trinamool questioned Rathin Banerjee’s decision to take up the position of V-C after a Supreme Court order.

Sameer Ghosh, the district president of TMCP, stated: “Alipurduar University has been without a permanent vice-chancellor for a long time. Instead of appointing a permanent vice-chancellor when necessary, the Governor has unilaterally appointed an interim vice-chancellor without consulting the state government. We protest this decision and demand that the Governor, in consultation with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and the Education minister, appoint a permanent V-C. We do not recognise the authority of this interim vice-chancellor. The Supreme Court has also issued a directive on this matter, yet the Governor has proceeded with the appointment. The interim V-C does not possess the authority to make decisions regarding the university.”

In response, Rathin Banerjee, interim V-C stated: “I have assumed the role of interim vice-chancellor of the University based on the Governor’s orders. I will work diligently to advance this university’s progress for as long as I am required to do so.”