Prohibitory order around RG Kar extended for 15 days

Kolkata: The Kolkata Police on Wednesday extended the prohibitory measures under Section 163 of BNSS around the RG Kar Medical College & Hospital till October 30.



Sources said this is the sixth time the prohibitory order has been extended by 15 days. The order issued by Commissioner of Police (CP), Kolkata, Manoj Kumar Verma, read that any unlawful assembly of five or more persons carrying any weapon is strictly prohibited around the hospital.

The prohibitory order will remain active between the Shyambazar Five Point Crossing to the crossing of Belgachia Road and J K Mitra Road from West to East and from the northern pavement of Belgachia Road from Shyambazar Five Point Crossing, extending up to Belgachia Road and

JK Mitra Road crossing in the North direction.

In the South direction, the prohibitory measures will be in effect along the southern pavement of Belgachia Road from Shyambazar five point crossing, extending upto the crossing of Belgachia Road and JK Mitra Road.