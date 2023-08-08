Prioritise repair work of main roads, orders Firhad Hakim

Kolkata: In the wake of complaints about deplorable road conditions, Mayor of Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) Firhad Hakim has ordered the Road department to take up immediate repair work on main roads.



The Mayor was disappointed as a citizen had recently complained to him that the Biren Roy Road (West) was in a deplorable condition for a long period. There has been no repair work despite requesting the civic body time and again, the citizen alleged. Hakim informed the complainant that there the pipeline work had undertaken there and he had instructed the officials for carrying out repair works. He lashed out at Road department officials who informed the Mayor that they had repaired but could not take up such works on the main road.

The Mayor pointed out that repairs are only being carried out in lanes and by-lanes instead of main roads. He said that immediate repair work should be carried out on main roads since lanes are often dug throughout the year for utility lines. The Mayor added instead of carrying out a thorough repair work of the main roads, only milling of roads is being done in the lanes. “Main roads should be the priority,” he said. Meanwhile, in a bid to level the undulated road surfaces in the city, KMC is procuring more milling machines which will be distributed borough-wise in the days to come.

An official said that a list of roads has been compiled where undulated surfaces will be levelled.

It is further learnt that presently, the KMC has four such machines with them to carry out the work. An official said that more will be procured since the Mayor has instructed that these need to be distributed borough-wise to tackle the issue of undulated roads which also pose a risk of accidents to both pedestrians and vehicles.

A source in the road department said that these machines are costly and hence the rest of the machines will be gradually procured.