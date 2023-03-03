Pot filled with ancient coins recovered

RAIGANJ: In a rare find, local children stumbled upon a pot full of old coins dating back to 1862 to 1916 AD.



They chanced upon the treasure at the construction site of a bridge at Bindol area in North Dinajpur on Friday. The district administration has paused the work and contacted the Archeological Survey of India (ASI) for the examination of the coins.

The coins were found in a heap of soil used for earth filling at the construction site of a bridge. The soil used for the earth filling was brought from the nearby Palpara village and kept at the construction site.

The local children playing in the area unearthed the pot. Hari Om Sharan, ASI official said, “ We have collected the coins, the coins are yet to be examined.”