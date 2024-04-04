Posters of ‘missing BJP MLA’ appear in Malda

Malda: Anonymous posters appeared in the English Bazar area of Malda seeking information regarding “Missing MLA of English Bazar Sreerupa Mitra Choudhury.”



Incidentally, she has been fielded by the BJP from South Malda Parliamentary Constituency for the Lok Sabha election. The posters have triggered a controversy with both BJP and Trinamool Congress (TMC) engaged in a war of words over the posters.

BJP has alleged that the posters have been put up by the TMC and project “narrow” politics. The TMC on the other hand has waved off the allegations, claiming that infighting in the BJP over candidature for the seat has resulted in disgruntled BJP supporters having put up the posters.

Charges against Mitra Choudhury that she is never present in her constituency is nothing new. In the past also, a missing complaint was lodged at the police station, seeking her whereabouts. After becoming the MLA of English Bazar in 2019, she has allegedly been absent in her constituency and the residents found it hard to even get in touch as she is in Delhi most of the time.

The dissatisfaction among the saffron activists and supporters over her candidature is also evident from a letter sent to Amit Shah and JP Nadda, national leaders of BJP, which had surfaced in the first week of March. The letter strongly recommended the cancellation of Mitra Choudhury’s candidature in the Parliamentary elections as she has done nothing in the capacity of a MLA for her constituency.

Amlan Bhaduri, general secretary of district BJP, said: “TMC is engaging in dirty politics as they are afraid to lose. Our candidate is campaigning far and wide from Samserganj to Manikchak for the polls taking Prime Minister Modi’s message to all.” Krishnendu Narayan Choudhury, secretary of state committee of TMC, said: “We don’t know who put up the posters but it says the truth.

The MLA English Bazar is really missing. People are searching for her in her constituency as nobody knows her whereabouts. She hasn’t served the people as an MLA.”