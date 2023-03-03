Post-poll violence: TMC slams BJP, demands action

Kolkata: The Trinamool Congress, on Friday, shared a video of arson on its Twitter handle, accusing the BJP of causing violence in Tripura after the poll victory.



TMC MLA Shashi Panja tweeted: “@BJP4India does what it does best! Like always, the BJP chose to resort to violence. Recently, they put an opposition party worker’s property on fire in Bishalgarh. Let us see how many CBI inquiries and probes are done into this. People are watching BJP.”

The video showed an incident of arson with a caption “Tripura Post Result Massive Violence # Bishalgarh# Opposition party workers’ properties set on fire…” Millennium Post has not verified the authenticity of the video.

The Trinamool Congress also took to its party Twitter handle to share a similar video and wrote that in Kalampur, fire has been set to houses of the Opposition leaders and workers.

“@BJP4Tripura reveals their TRUE COLOURS yet again: VIOLENCE grips the state, leading to complete ANARCHY. Houses vandalised & set on fire by BJP HOOLIGANS. Where is the CBI & Human Rights Commission now? Is their investigation limited to only opposition-ruled states?”