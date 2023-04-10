Post dispute club takes away instrument: Musical troupe returns to city

KOLKATA: Sound system and instruments belonging to a musical troupe from Kolkata were taken away six days ago by an organisation of Contai in East Midnapore district in the wake of a dispute over alleged violation of the contract for performance at a cultural programme, police said.



The instruments were later returned by the organisers following intervention by the district authorities and the six-member troupe reached the city on Sunday.

The incident triggered a furore on social media as eminent singer Lopamudra Mitra, music composer Joy Sarkar and others expressed outrage over the confiscation of musical instruments and sound equipment by the members of the organisation that held the event."I am relieved to get the news that the six musical troupe members returned along with all their instruments. I hope in future no disputes between organisers and artistes will lead to such situations which will run for days," Sarkar said. Mitra had earlier said whatever the issue is, confiscating the instruments of musicians for days and confining them are wrong.She said disputes should have been solved in a better way and urged members of the music fraternity to stand in solidarity with the troupe members on this issue.

With inputs from agencies