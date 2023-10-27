Post CM’s stir threat, Visva Bharati agrees to add Tagore’s plaque

Kolkata: Following Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s threat to launch an agitation outside Visva Bharati University, at Santiniketan, unless a plaque dedicated to the Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore is installed at the campus by Friday morning, the university authorities are learnt to have assured that they would be doing the needful as soon as possible.



Controversy erupted after at least two plaques were recently installed on the varsity campus bearing the name of PM Modi, the Chancellor of the university, and Bidyut Chakraborty, vice-chancellor (V-C), to notify the UNESCO’s recognition of Santiniketan as a ‘World

Heritage Site’.

Addressing a Press conference on Thursday, the Chief Minister, scorned with the act of the university administration, claimed that unless a plaque dedicated to Rabindranath Tagore, recognising his contribution to Santiniketan, is installed by Friday morning TMC will begin an agitation with the photo of the bard outside the campus.

She said that it is Tagore’s contribution to Santiniketan which earned it the ‘World Heritage Site’ status. “How could Visva Bharati remove Tagore’s name? Since the state was celebrating Durga Puja for the past few days we did not raise this issue. If by tomorrow these installed plaques are not removed and Tagore’s plaque is not installed, TMC members will begin an agitation there from 10 am on Friday with a photo of the Nobel laureate,” threatened Mamata.

The warning of Mamata seemed to have rattled the university authorities who are now learnt to have retracted from their previous stance of justifying their act and have assured that these plaques were just temporary and will be removed soon.

According to UNESCO website, “Santiniketan is an embodiment of Rabindranath Tagore’s vision and philosophy of where ‘the world would form a single nest’ using a combination of education, appreciation of nature, music and the arts.”

Meanwhile, a teachers’ association of Visva Bharati University is learnt to have written an e-mail to PM Modi, demanding action against the V-C for his “wrongfully motivated deed”.

They opined that such an act amounts to an insult to Tagore and has allegedly besmirched the reputation of the university. They also said that the university authorities have admitted that the plaques, without Tagore’s name, do not conform to the UNESCO guidelines and need to be removed. The university authorities are learnt to have said that these plaques will be replaced by the ones that will be provided by the Archaeological Survey of India.