Pool car driver & helper arrested for assaulting 2 students

Kolkata: A pool car driver and a helper were arrested on Wednesday night for allegedly assaulting two class XI students of a reputed English medium school.



According to sources, the students commute everyday in a pool car to reach school and return home. For the past few days, a new car was being used as a pool car in which the students were commuting.

It is alleged that on Wednesday the two students tore the plastic wrapping of the seat for which the pool car driver Jhantu Sardar and helper Raju Mondal reportedly scolded them. Despite that, when the minor duo kept on tearing the plastic, they were allegedly assaulted by the

driver-helper duo.

The accused persons did not even stop the car at the place where the students deboard regularly. When they started crying, Sardar stopped the car and made the students deboard there.

Later the students somehow managed to return home and informed their parents. Without wasting time, parents lodged complaints at the Shakespeare Sarani Police Station. Later at night, the police picked up the accused duo from their homes.

They were produced at the Bankshall Court on Thursday and have been remanded to police custody till December 2.