Ponzi scam: Suvendu’s brother Soumendu summoned by Contai Police

Kolkata: BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari’s brother Soumendu was summoned by police on Thursday for questioning in connection with the multi-crore Saradha chit fund case.



Soumendu reportedly appeared at the Contai Police Station at around 12:13 pm.

He has assured of cooperating with the investigation. Soumendu was summoned in connection with the theft of certain files related to the ponzi scam from Contai Municipality.

It was alleged that the theft happened when he was the chairman of the municipality. Although Soumendu was not the chairman when the agreement between the municipality and Saradha Group was signed, it was alleged that files relating to the land transfer went missing during his tenure.

The Saradha Group founder-chairman Sudipta Sen, who is currently in judicial custody, had purchased land from the Contai Municipality intending to set up a housing project there. But before the project began, Sen was arrested and sent to custody. Reportedly, the same plot of land was then used by the municipality as a dumping ground.

Sen was arrested by the West Bengal Police from Kashmir in 2013 and since then he has been in judicial custody.

The scam involves an estimated Rs 2,460 crore raised from depositors from different states, including Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Jharkhand, Assam and West Bengal.