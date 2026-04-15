Polling staff protest after names missing from postal ballot list

Siliguri: Several polling personnel staged a protest on Tuesday at Siliguri Boys’ High School premises, alleging that their names were missing from the postal ballot list, preventing them from casting their votes.



The incident comes ahead of the first phase of the West Bengal Assembly Election scheduled for April 23. Election-related work and training sessions for polling workers were underway at the venue.

According to sources, polling personnel for the Matigara–Naxalbari Constituency had assembled at the school for their third phase of training. Following the session, they were scheduled to cast their votes through postal ballots. However, when they attempted to vote, many discovered that their names were not included in the system.

The affected workers claimed that despite submitting all necessary documents, they were unable to vote. The reason behind the omission remains unclear. Agitated over the issue, polling personnel staged a protest at the premises and warned that they might refuse to attend polling duty if they are denied their voting rights.

Bithika Dutta, one of the polling workers, said: “Even after my SIR process was completed, my name was in the voter list. I don’t understand why it is missing from the postal ballot list. If we ourselves cannot vote, how can we conduct the polling process?”

Upon receiving information, Vikash Ruhela, the Sub-Divisional Officer of Siliguri, reached the spot and brought the situation under control.

Gautam Deb, Trinamool Congress candidate and Siliguri Mayor, arrived at the scene and raised questions over the incident. “Why were polling workers trained if they cannot vote? BJP is set to lose and is resorting to tactics. Names have been selectively deleted, leading to harassment,” he alleged. BJP candidate Shankar Ghosh also visited the location and spoke to the aggrieved polling personnel, listening to their grievances.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission assured that the issue would be resolved at the earliest and necessary steps would be taken to address the concerns of the polling personnel.