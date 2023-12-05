Poll debacle in 3 states is ‘Congress’ defeat, not of the people’: Mamata

Kolkata: Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee speaking at the Assembly on Monday said that the Congress lost the polls in three states due to a lack of seat-sharing arrangements with the members of INDIA bloc and also termed the loss as a “defeat of the Congress, not the people”.



The Trinamool supremo asserted that BJP will not come to power in 2024. She believes that INDIA bloc will be able to oust the BJP in the next Lok Sabha elections in 2024.

“I believe that the INDIA alliance will work during the Lok Sabha elections. Everybody has to rectify their mistakes. I had repeatedly laid stress on the seat-sharing arrangement. If it was done the result would have been different,” Banerjee told the House during her speech. She further mentioned: “Congress has won Telangana. They would have won Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan. Some votes were cut by INDIA parties. We had suggested a seat-sharing arrangement. They lost because of the division of votes.”

Banerjee further satirically said the ‘Babus’ (read BJP) are so complacent after winning the elections. “They won because of some reason,” she said.

Banerjee once again said that the Central agencies have worked for the BJP-led Centre in these elections as well. “BJP has used Central agencies. BJP will not come to power if seat sharing is done properly. Some small parties cut votes in favour of the BJP and against it also. One should mix strategy with idealism. Everything cannot be achieved only by publishing advertisements,” she said.

Banerjee once again said that Central agencies like BSF, CISF and ED are being misused by the BJP-led Centre. She further alleged that cash is being transported in the cars of the Central agencies during the elections.

Congress and its INDIA allies had contested separately on many seats in the three states. Many political observers believe that this led to a division in votes and benefited the BJP. Banerjee’s remarks came after the Congress had suffered defeats in three heartland states — Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan.

The party managed to win just one seat in Mizoram after contesting all 40. Its sole consolation is a victory in Telangana. In this round of Assembly elections, Congress and its INDIA allies had contested separately on many seats. This, many have pointed out, led to a division in votes and benefited the BJP.

Referring to the incident in which BJP MLAs shouted the “thieves” slogan at Trinamool Congress MLAs, Banerjee said that those who call others thieves are big thieves. Police officers are being called and threatened by saying that a CBI probe will be initiated against them.