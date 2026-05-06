Police security arrangements outside residence, office of Abhishek Banerjee withdrawn

Kolkata: Additional police deployment and area security arrangements outside senior TMC leader and Diamond Harbour MP Abhishek Banerjee’s Harish Mukherjee Road residence and Camac Street office in Kolkata have been withdrawn following a review, though his existing security categorisation remains unchanged. He continues to receive Z-category police protection. Officials said the withdrawal of the area management deployment took effect early Wednesday morning following fresh instructions. A scissor barricade was seen covering the footpath in front of his Harish Mukherjee Road residence, with no police personnel present. The police cabin built outside the residence has not yet been dismantled. Sources said the earlier protocol included route sanitisation and advance movement checks by police personnel before the TMC national general secretary travelled to any destination.

However, under the revised arrangement, no police vehicle will conduct advance route checks or ensure traffic clearance ahead of Banerjee’s movement, officials indicated. The scissor barricade at the entry road for outgoing Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was also removed on Tuesday. A 'scissor barricade' is a collapsible metal security barrier used by police to control or restrict entry to a road, lane or building. It expands and folds like a pair of scissors, hence the name.