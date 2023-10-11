Police saves KMC staffer from committing suicide

Kolkata: An employee of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) was saved due to prompt action by the Kolkata Police while he was trying to commit suicide inside the office on Tuesday afternoon.



According to sources, the said employee of the central records section reportedly called the Kolkata Police control room by dialing 100 around 12:30 pm and said that he was unable to bear the pressure of excessive work and was therefore ending his life.

As soon as the information was received, cops from the New Market Police Station rushed to KMC. Within a few moments cops reached the records section and knocked on the door. When no response was received, cops broke open the door and impeded the employee who was almost ready to hang himself. The man was brought to the police station and his family was informed. Later, he was handed over to his family by the police.

Deputy mayor Atin Ghosh said: “Mental depression can be caused due to several issues. Police have saved him. However, the concerned authorities will look into the matter so that he stays fit.”