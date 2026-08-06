Police launch 24x7 helpline 1073

Kolkata: The Kolkata Traffic Police has launched a 24x7 toll-free traffic helpline, 1073, providing citizens with a single point of contact to report traffic congestion, road accidents, parking issues, emergencies and other traffic-related problems.

The initiative coincides with Road Safety Week 2026 between August 3 and 9.

As part of the campaign, traffic guards across the city are conducting awareness programmes, including anti-drunk driving displays etc.

Competitions for students and a Helmet Selfie Challenge are also being organised to encourage safer

road practices.