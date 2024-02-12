Police arrests former CPI(M) MLA of Sandeshkhali

Kolkata: Former CPI(M) MLA of Sandeshkhali, Nirapada Sardar was arrested on Sunday from his Bansdroni residence for allegedly instigating violence in Sandeshkhali area.



The CPI(M) leader was arrested on the basis of the complaint registered by Shibaprasad Hazra, a close-aide of TMC leader Shajahan Sheikh. With the arrest of Sardar, the total number of arrests comes to 18 persons in connection with the Sandeshkhali violence.

Hazra had lodged a complaint against more than 100 people for allegedly vandalising his house and setting his poultry farm along with his office on fire. In the list of accused persons, Nirapada’s name was mentioned on the top. On Sunday afternoon, Nirapada was detained and taken to the Bansdroni Police Station.

There senior CPI(M) leaders, and lawyer Bikash Ranjan Bhattacharya and others spoke to the police officials. Later, a team from the Bashirhat Police District (PD) went to the Bansdroni Police Station and took custody of Nirapada. However, Nirapada claimed that he was not in Sandeshkhali between February 4 and 9 when the vandalism took place. On Saturday, a BJP leader of Sandeshkhali, Vikash Singh was also arrested by the cops in connection with the incidents of vandalism and violence. It is alleged that Singh also had instigated the violence. Protesting against the arrest, BJP leaders and workers, on Sunday, agitated in front of several police stations across the state, including Kolkata.

At night, police arrested Uttam Sardar who is said to be close to Shajahan Sheikh. Local people had several complaints against Uttam.

On Friday night, Section 144 of CrPC was imposed and internet services shut in 16 Panchayats under Sandeshkhali I and II blocks. Police urged people to lodge complaints instead of taking law in their hands. Meanwhile, Governor C V Ananda Bose is expected to visit Sandeshkhali on Monday. Earlier he sought a report on the Sandeshkhali incident from the state administration. This comes after Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari led a BJP delegation to Raj Bhavan on Saturday afternoon and demanded the Governor’s intervention in the case.