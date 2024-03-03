PM Modi likely to arrive in city on March 5 before Barasat rally

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to arrive in Kolkata on March 5 and inaugurate several Central government projects besides attending the rally at Barasat, North 24-Parganas the next day.

Sources said PM Modi is scheduled to arrive in Kolkata from Odisha on Tuesday night. He would stay at Raj Bhavan and inaugurate few Central government projects in Kolkata relating to Metro Railway on March 6 before heading out to North 24-Parganas for his Barasat rally in a helicopter.

A government release on March 3 said that the Prime Minister will inaugurate Kolkata Metro Railway’s Howrah Maidan-Esplanade section next week. He will also inaugurate the Kavi Subhas-Hemanta Mukhopadhyay and the Taratala-Majerhat stations. The press release said that the PM is scheduled to visit Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Odisha, West Bengal and Bihar from March 4 to March 6. During his upcoming visit to Bengal, he will be inaugurating and laying the foundation stone for multiple connectivity projects worth Rs 15,400 crore, it was learnt.

PM Modi’s Barasat rally in North 24-Parganas is being viewed as significant by the state BJP leadership which had planned to arrange a meeting between the PM and the women in Sandeshkhali who alleged sexual assault against them by the now former Trinamool strongman Sheikh Shahjahan.

During the PM’s last visit to Bengal on March 1 and March 2, he criticised the TMC-led state government over the Sandeshkhali issue. At the Arambagh public meeting, he said: “The whole country is sad and is seething with anger after seeing what the TMC, which beats the drum of Maa, Mati, and Manush, has done to the sisters of Sandeshkhali. The TMC leader crossed all limits of audacity with the sisters and daughters in Sandeshkhali. What TMC has done to the sisters of Sandeshkhali is a matter of shame”.