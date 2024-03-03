Plaint lodged against use of laser light around airport

Yet again, another flight while landing at the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose In International (NSCBI) Airport avoided a major accident after pilots of the aircraft became blind due to laser

light on Saturday.

According to sources, the Kolkata-bound flight was about to land at the airport from Narayanpur side around 10:53 pm with 180 passengers and six cabin crew members on-board. Suddenly, laser beams filled with green light were thrown from somewhere on the ground which made the pilots almost blind for some time. However, the flight landed safely and later the pilots complained about the issue at the airport’s security operational control centre.

On the basis of the complaint of the pilot, the NSCBI Airport authority lodged a complaint with the NSCBI Police Station which was reportedly forwarded to Narayanpur Police Station for further action.

It may be mentioned that on February 25, a Bengaluru to Kolkata was affected by the similar incident. Also, on February 28, pilots of a flight from Agartala to Kolkata experienced the same problem while landing.