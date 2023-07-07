People will answer bullet with ballot: Guv

Kolkata: Governor C V Ananda Bose on Friday said people of the state will answer the violence with their votes on Saturday and said he will be on the road with the masses till the polls are over.



During his visit to Murshidabad on Friday, he interacted with the family members of the deceased political workers. He also spoke to the family of deceased TMC worker Mozaamil Sheikh and with the kin of the deceased Congress worker Fulchand Sheikh. On the day of his visit, one Aurobindo Mondal, a Congress worker, was allegedly beaten to death in Murshidabad by unidentified persons. Local TMC leadership said Mondal had gone to attack one of their workers with a group of men but ultimately the clash did not take place. They said Mondal died later due to some heart complications after returning from the spot. The incident took place in the Raninagar area, hours before the Governor reached the district. The total death toll in Murshidabad is now five.

The Governor visited places including Khargram, Domkal, Beldanga and Nabagram. These are areas where clashes were reported in the run-up to the polls. Addressing the media there, he said “people will answer the bullet with ballot”. He said the permanent solution to violence will be found tomorrow when people will reach polling booths to exercise their rights.

Asked what the Governor will be doing on Saturday, Bose said he will be on the road with the masses. He said he will be out before the poll begins and will stay till the time it gets over. Bose also added that he will be in touch with the Peace Room at Raj Bhavan to take regular updates about the situation. He said the common man’s voice cannot be suppressed by political violence and it will be proved on Saturday. “I hope the State Election Commission will take appropriate measures tomorrow (Saturday) to ensure peaceful elections,” Bose remarked.

Commenting on the death of the Congress worker and Governor’s visit, TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said: “The Governor is trying to show Bengal in a bad light. He is trying to satisfy the Opposition parties who are deliberately creating a violent situation so that the Governor can utilise it. It cannot be mere coincidence that a political worker lost his life just on the day of the Governor’s visit.”