‘People of J’khand will deliver resounding response’: Mamata on Hemant Soren’s arrest

Kolkata: Calling former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren’s arrest “unjust”, Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo and Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday condemned the incident. She stated that the people of Jharkhand will deliver a “resounding response” to it.



The Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested Soren for his alleged role in a land scam.

During the protest rally on Red Road on Friday, Banerjee said that Soren was a tribal Chief Minister in the country who was arrested in a vindictive manner. Earlier in the day, Banerjee in a post on X said: “I strongly condemn the unjust arrest of Shri Hemant Soren, a powerful tribal leader. The vindictive act by BJP-backed central agencies reeks of a planned conspiracy to undermine a popularly elected government.

She further stated: “He is a close friend of mine, and I vow to stand unwaveringly by his side, dedicated to protecting democracy in these trying times. The resilient people of Jharkhand will deliver a resounding response and emerge victorious in this crucial battle! Soren, 48, has been sent to five-day ED custody after being arrested by the ED over his alleged role in a land scam case. He had challenged his arrest in the Supreme Court, but the apex court refused to intervene suggesting that the two-time CM move the high court.

Meanwhile, opposition parties, led by the Congress, walked out of the Rajya Sabha in protest of the Jharkhand governor’s failure to make interim governance arrangements in the state following the resignation of JMM leader Hemant Soren as chief minister.

Mallikharjun Kharge, the Leader of the Opposition in the House and Congress president, drew parallels with recent events in neighboring Bihar, where Nitish Kumar’s resignation as chief minister was promptly accepted. He was asked to continue until a new government was formed and then sworn in as chief minister, all within 12 hours. In contrast, after Soren’s resignation in Jharkhand, no interim arrangement was made.

Kharge highlighted that, after Soren’s resignation, the name of his successor with signatures of 43 supporting MLAs was submitted. However, four additional MLAs supporting the transfer were outside the state and could not provide their signatures.

He criticized Governor C P Radhakrishnan for not making any arrangements after Soren’s resignation, stressing that the Constitution mandates interim arrangements when a chief minister resigns.

Kharge pointed out that the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha’s newly elected leader, Champai Soren, had to wait nearly 20 hours to receive an invitation to meet the governor. Despite letters of support, he was not invited to form a government until Friday when the new chief minister took oath. WITH AGENCIES INPUTS