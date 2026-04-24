Peaceful polling amid high turnout of 95.17 pc witnessed in Cooch Behar seats

Cooch Behar: Cooch Behar witnessed a largely peaceful polling on Thursday, with an impressive voter turnout of around 95.17 per cent according to district election officials. Despite a few isolated incidents, the overall atmosphere remained calm compared to previous elections.



In a notable display of political camaraderie, workers from rival parties were seen sharing paan and betel nuts at several polling locations. “This is our tradition. We welcome people with betel leaves and betel nuts,” stated a party supporter.

Trinamool Congress (TMC) candidate Abhijit De Bhowmik cast his vote at booth number 208 at Suniti Academy School in the Cooch Behar South Assembly Constituency. Expressing confidence, he later claimed that the TMC would secure victory in all nine seats in the district.

However, tensions surfaced in parts of the district. Udayan Guha alleged police intimidation of his party workers and lodged a complaint with the Election Commission. In Mathabhanga’s Ghoksadanga tea garden area, clashes broke out between TMC supporters and BJP candidate Nishith Pramanik, with both sides accusing each other of influencing voters. A serious incident was reported from Sitai, where a BJP polling agent, Jahanur Islam, was allegedly assaulted and stabbed. He was later rescued by police and admitted to Dinhata Sub-Divisional Hospital. One person has been arrested in connection with the incident.

Despite these sporadic disturbances, polling concluded without major disruption, marking a relatively peaceful election day in the district.