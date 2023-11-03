Pathuriaghata Bayam Samity Kali Puja to install 6ft silver ‘khagra’

Kolkata: Pathuriaghata Bayam Samity Kali Puja which carries a rich heritage for its connection with the Indian nationalist movement is set to showcase the Goddess in her traditional attire.



The idol this year will be 32 feet in its height. The Kharga (a weapon of the Goddesses) placed in the deity’s hand will be made of silver and its height will be around 6 feet. Mother Goddess will be decorated with ornaments weighing

around 75 kg.

On the day of immersion, a procession will be taken out that will cover around 9 km.

Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose was its president in 1930. During the colonized India, the Britishers used to inflict pain on the Indians. Kolkata took a significant position in India’s freedom movement against British rule. The youth of Bengal started conducting various movements regarding the same.

They formed underground societies and clubs. Anushilan Samiti was established in 1902 by Satish Chandra Basu. This Samity took a great initiative in forming many underground societies in different parts of Kolkata. Likewise, Pathuriaghata Bayam Samity (PBS) was founded in the year 1924 by Atul Krishna Ghosh, a renowned Lathi (stick) player and a freedom fighter. The activities of PBS were guided by Anushilan Samiti. Many well-known leaders were attached to this Samity as chief patron.

They were Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, Rabindranath Tagore, Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay, Jatindranath Mukherjee, Aswini Kumar Bandopadhay and many others. After Atul Krishna Ghosh passed away in 1927, the members of the Samity decided to perform Kali Puja to commemorate him. Pathuriaghata Sarbojanin Kali Puja

started in 1928.